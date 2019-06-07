How-To Hack Your Shower Clean

Your shower should be one of the cleanest spots in your house, but due to the constant presence of moisture, this can be tough.

Try the following clean-shower hacks:

– Keep a spray bottle of water and vinegar in your shower and spritz after your daily rinse.

– A rubber squeegee—not unlike the ones you use to clean your car windshield—can help keep excess moisture from creating mold on your walls or shower door.

– After your shower, shake your curtain to get rid of excess moisture that can lead to mold.

– Every other week, throw your shower curtain in the wash with your towels, then hang it up to dry.

– If you have a built-in fan in your bathroom, use it! It’s a top trick for minimizing mold.