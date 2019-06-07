Household Tips for Fire Safety

Share This Post Now!

Help protect your family with these home fire safety tips:

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home and inside bedrooms, and test alarms monthly.

Cooking causes most house fires, so don’t leave the kitchen with the stove on.

Keep flammable materials at least three feet away from fireplaces, wood stoves and radiators.

Never use frayed or broken power cords, and don’t overload electrical outlets with too many plugs.

Place candles in sturdy holders out of reach from kids or pets, and blow them out before bedtime.

Create a fire escape plan for your family, and agree on a place outside where everyone can meet.

To stay safe and avoid house fires, keep these tips in mind.