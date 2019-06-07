Make More from Small Spaces

Living in a small space?

Try these tips to make more room in your tiny home or studio.

– Take advantage of vertical real estate by using wall space to install shelving for books, off-season clothes, and more.

– Hanging storage is king in small spaces, and again, can maximize height. Think hooks to hang your bike or a rack for hanging pots and pans.

– Choose functional furniture that double as storage, like ottomans that open and couches with stash space in the arm rests.

– Create stackable storage on any surface or shelf with a wire rack that lets you stack glasses above your plates, mugs above your glasses, and so on.

Use your space wisely, and you’ll be living large in your small home!