How-To Minimize Weekly Cook Time

For those cooking for themselves or their families in the midst of a busy schedule, shaving weekly cook time can be a huge help.

Here are some ways to save time and eat healthy…

– Plan your recipes around similar ingredients to make use of seasonal produce and….

– Meal prep smarter by utilizing the same ingredients. For instance, if you choose three recipes using broccoli, then you can prep everything in one go.

– Ask for help from your family to meal prep during a Sunday or Saturday afternoon.

– Double recipe portions to make another meal to freeze or pack up leftovers for next-day lunchboxes.

These strategies will help you spend less time in the kitchen and more time relaxing with family and friends.