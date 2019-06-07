Safety Tips for New Homeowners

Something every new homeowner wants is to feel safe and secure. Here are steps you can take to ensure that feeling.

Do a little research and look into things like the crime rate in the area. Find out about neighborhood watch groups and how they work.

Change the locks as soon as you move in. You have no idea how many existing copies of keys may be circulating.

Also, ensure that window locks are functional.

Install new fire alarms. It’s easy and inexpensive.

Consider an alarm system. It’s a smart investment in the safety and value of your home.

Also consider a range of smart home devices and apps, that alert you whenever someone approaches your door.