Brokers Seeing Benefits From Trestle and Upstream

Data access for brokers has always been something that your website technology provider delivers. You sign the MLS IDX agreement and your vendor does the work. Transparent to you, listings from your MLS find their way onto your website and into the software you provide to your agents. MLS data is one of the most valuable resources that brokers have. It’s the fuel for software provided to agents to best serve consumers.

Because of the adoption of data standards such as the RESO data dictionary, your technology providers no longer need to support customized data feeds from hundreds of MLS areas. Before real estate standards were adopted, field names were different everywhere. These variances required technology providers to perform data conversions and map data in every market. Today, data fields are all the same for about 80 percent of the common data fields in every MLS. This saves your technology providers time and money when integrating and maintaining data connection, improving time to market and lowering the costs to deliver service.

At CoreLogic, we’ve created the industry’s leading solution to help your technology providers go even further in simplifying access to MLS data that powers the software in your business. The product is called Trestle®. Rather than set up a different access point for every MLS customer, CoreLogic puts all the data into one spot and manages the permissions to access it. Because of our effort to aggregate MLS data, a technology provider or broker can pull listings from over 100 markets in a single request. Trestle offers lightning-fast update and delivery times, making sure your website has the freshest listing content.

With Trestle, even the data license agreement is available online. If you’ve gone through the pain of contacting the MLS to get the agreement, filled it out, sent it to your vendor to sign, then the MLS to sign, then you know how time-consuming it can be. Trestle manages the data license agreement in a similar way to the digital transaction management software you use today. It’s digital, people sign in order, and it’s fast.

Trestle is also the data management system for brokers participating in Upstream. Soon, brokers will be able to add data they want to store and send using Upstream powered by Trestle.

While your concern as a broker is getting MLS data as efficiently as possible, security of your valuable data assets is also important. Secure and robust data management is our business at CoreLogic. Our Trestle Defender product uses best practices to make sure MLS and broker data is protected.

To summarize, Trestle is a fast, secure and efficient way to power MLS data content for your website and agent tools. Visit trestle.corelogic.com today to find out how Trestle is making data access easier for brokers. Make sure to ask your technology providers if they’ve migrated to Trestle yet. If they haven’t, encourage them to contact us.