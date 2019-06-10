5 Tips to Avoid Distracted Driving

Share This Post Now!

Distracted driving kills thousands of people a year.

Use these 5 tips to become a safer driver…

Stay alert by scanning the road, using your mirrors and watching for pedestrians. Don’t use cellphones while driving except in emergencies, and never text. If you must answer a call, pull over. Secure loose items so you’re not tempted to reach for them if they roll around in the car. Snack smart. If possible, eat before or after your trip. On the road, avoid messy foods that can be difficult to manage. Finish dressing and personal grooming at home, not in the car.

For your own safety and others, stay focused and safe out there.