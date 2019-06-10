5 Tips to Avoid Distracted Driving

Distracted driving kills thousands of people a year.
Use these 5 tips to become a safer driver…
- Stay alert by scanning the road, using your mirrors and watching for pedestrians.
- Don’t use cellphones while driving except in emergencies, and never text. If you must answer a call, pull over.
- Secure loose items so you’re not tempted to reach for them if they roll around in the car.
- Snack smart. If possible, eat before or after your trip. On the road, avoid messy foods that can be difficult to manage.
- Finish dressing and personal grooming at home, not in the car.
For your own safety and others, stay focused and safe out there.
