NRT Names Tim Foley Executive Vice President of Operations

NRT LLC has announced that Tim Foley has been selected to serve as executive vice president of Operations in support of NRT’s Coldwell Banker® branded operations. In this role, Foley will be responsible for driving essential business unit functions, and implementing practices to leverage the company’s scale, optimize processes to enable NRT’s field sales organization to drive organic growth, and provide valuable services for agents to live truly exceptional lives. Foley will report directly to NRT CEO and President M. Ryan Gorman.

In this newly created role, Foley will work directly with key leadership responsible for driving essential business unit functions involving field and product marketing, tools adoption, strategic initiatives, central processing, commission analytics and independent contract relations, as well as business intelligence. He will also support the development of Referral Services, which includes relocation, leads, and referrals, and Property Frameworks, the business arm that oversees property management, asset, and vacation rental management.

Foley joins NRT from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where he most recently served as managing director of Global Client Services. In this role, Foley was responsible for leading the creation and delivery of an industry-leading digital platform to transform Global Client Reporting. Earlier in his career, with both GE Capital and Chase Home Lending, Foley spent over a decade serving the real estate industry in various leadership roles spanning product development, marketing and operations. In these roles, Foley created cutting-edge products and services, found creative ways to reduce costs and improve productivity, and consistently collaborated with internal and external partners to enhance the value proposition and drive profitable market share gains.

Prior to his career with J.P. Morgan, he spent more than eight years with GE Capital where he focused on providing capital solutions to the top 100 real estate lenders in the United States. While there, he was selected by the CEO to lead the global implementation of a primary GE business initiative: Six Sigma Customer Quality and was responsible for generating operating leverage through customer-focused, business-wide initiatives.

“I am confident that, under Tim’s leadership and with his vast experience in both technology development and client service offerings, we will be well positioned to achieve operational excellence across all business segments, streamline processes, standardize our technology, and push the boundaries of productivity and end-user experience of our agent-facing products,” stated M. Ryan Gorman, president and CEO of NRT LLC.

“I am excited to be joining NRT and Realogy during a time of unprecedented evolution,” Foley said. “This is an industry-leading business whose best days are ahead. I look forward to working with the senior leadership team to create cutting-edge products and services for agents, and to drive operating leverage and value for our business and shareholders.”

For more information, visit http://www.nrtllc.com/.