The Upsides of 20 Percent

Do you need to put down 20 percent to buy a house?

Not necessarily. In fact, most buyers make lower down payments.

But putting down 20 percent or more does come with major perks.

A mortgage lender would consider you more financially stable and less risky.

That means you wouldn’t need to pay for private mortgage insurance.

You’d receive lower interest rates, too, which could save you thousands of dollars over your loan period.

With a larger down payment, you’d also likely stand out among your competition if a seller has multiple offers.

A 20 percent down payment isn’t necessary, but if you can afford it, consider these upsides.