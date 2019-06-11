Streamlining the Transaction and Increasing Sales With Innovative Brokerage Solutions

How the zipLogix™ Brokerage Suite Is Changing the Back-End of the Real Estate Transaction

When it comes to succeeding as a real estate broker, incorporating the latest technology tools into your pipeline is a necessity. From eSignature to document storage, agent access, and more, transaction management can quickly become one of the top challenges for brokers—and the larger your team, the larger the challenge to manage data and technology solutions.

With this in mind, real estate software solution zipLogix™, a division of Lone Wolf Technologies, was built on the mission to simplify the real estate transaction process. At the heart of this mission lies the zipLogix™ Brokerage Suite, designed to make transactions simpler for the agent, the broker and the client.

The problem zipLogix™ set out to solve with the Brokerage Suite was a large one: When agents aren’t using a streamlined system, they end up having to manage multiple tools for each of their transactions, which then means the office staff has to manually channel all of this transactional information into the brokerage’s back-end, which can get complicated and arduous—leaving room for error.

“The more data entry that’s involved, the higher the risk of human error and the longer it takes to complete the deal,” says Jack Blaha, CEO of Lone Wolf Technologies. “In a nutshell, transactions are too time-consuming, troublesome and overly complicated for everyone involved.”

To help, the zipLogix™ Brokerage Suite streamlines the entire real estate transaction by providing all the tools that a broker needs to be successful in one platform. This includes the ability to manage data, agents and the overall transactional workflow. “It connects all of the disparate pieces of a modern real estate transaction—listing, contract, eSignature, tax records, brokerage transaction management—and gives agents, office staff and brokers a completely integrated platform for all of their deals,” says Blaha.

What does this streamlining look like on a day-to-day basis? “The [broker] can set up a specific set of templates, or action items, that contain the necessary forms, relative due dates that are triggered by events—such as a listing agreement or an event on the buy side—and much more,” explains Wendy Waldrep, vice president of Enterprise Accounts at Lone Wolf Technologies.

Use of the suite eliminates unnecessary and redundant data entry and enables all parties to work on the same transaction from the office, home or on-the-go. This sort of streamlining does more than merely simplify the real estate process; it also increases sales.

“The less time that agents and brokerages spend entering transaction data, the more time they have to help their clients buy and sell homes,” says Lisa Mihelcich, chief customer officer at Lone Wolf Technologies.

“Our solutions are grounded in the belief that time is best spent with customers, not spent trying to figure out which system has which piece of information,” says Blaha.

Additionally, Mihelcich points out that the better the client’s transaction experience, the greater the likelihood of referrals and repeat business. In short, you and your team look better for the ease you offer your clients. Plus, the more cutting-edge technology a brokerage can provide, the easier it is to recruit and retain top-performing agents—and with more top-performing agents on your team, the higher your potential for sales.

The Brokerage Suite does more than improve productivity and sales; it also helps to minimize risk of oversight and non-compliance.

“Risk management is key for brokers,” says Waldrep. “With the suite, brokers can set the parameters of the transaction, which include the designated workflow, approval of transactions and documents, as well as the retention of documents for their files.”

Every detail of this workflow is tracked in the program, which can be extremely helpful down the line, even after a transaction has been completed.

“For example,” says Waldrep, “let’s say an agent shared an inspection report with their client. The transaction history in the zipLogix™ Brokerage Suite tracks exactly when the client looked at that document. So, six months from now, when the client calls to say that they didn’t know there was mold in the kitchen, the agent can point to the events in the history and show them exactly what occurred and when.”

This kind of complete, company-wide visibility is invaluable. With the Brokerage Suite, brokers can see new listings, closed transactions, expired transactions, and more, all in a single location.

“It allows them to see how each agent and office, as well as the company as a whole, is producing,” says Waldrep. This not only helps minimize the risk of oversight, as Waldrep points out, but also comes in handy when mentoring new agents.

“The feedback on the zipLogix™ Brokerage Suite has been extraordinary since the product launched,” says Mihelcich. “One of our favorite reviews came from a brokerage that prides itself on being environmentally-friendly. This brokerage, which has nearly 100 agents across multiple offices, appreciates how intuitive the solution is, and how it helps them reduce their environmental footprint by going completely paperless.”

At the end of the day, there are countless other real estate companies that potential clients could choose to work with, and it’s up to you as a broker to be sure you stand out with superior service and support.

“It’s essential for brokers to take control of the transaction process—especially in this day and age—and ensure that homebuyers and sellers get the seamless and reliable transaction experience that only real estate brokerages can provide,” says Blaha. “Outside of Lone Wolf’s TransactionDesk, no other solution can offer this many agent- and broker-centric transaction tools and integrations in a single platform.”

For more information, please visit https://ziplogix.com.