Is It Time to Right-Size Where You Live?

Are you considering moving to a new home? Perhaps, you think a change will make everyone happier or help you keep up with the cost and upkeep of homeownership.

Right-sizing is a common term used to describe the process of choosing a home to fit your current needs. Here are four ways to tell that it’s time to make the switch and look into purchasing a home that’s better suited to your current situation:

More Cleaning Than You Have Time for

No one wants to spend a ton of free time scrubbing, sweeping, mopping and caring for a home. Consider how and where you’re comfortable at home. Many people spend most of their time in a few key spaces like the bedroom and kitchen. If you’re spending more time cleaning than living, you either don’t have enough people cleaning—or you have too much space for the amount of living you do.

Content Square 1.

Too Much or Not Enough Lawn

With family, friends, work, extracurricular activities and house cleaning, many people don’t have time to consistently take care of the yard. Other people love spending an hour or so in the garden each day or sipping a cup of coffee while the sun is coming up. Finding the right space to let you entertain, relax after a hard day or give the kids room to safely burn off some energy is important. Considering low-maintenance options and how often the family uses the outdoor space can help you decide if now is the time to buy a different home.

Too Many Children in One Room

When you have several younger children, space is always an issue. When the kids grow up, however, you might not need all that room. Whether you’re adding members, or the family dynamic is shifting so there are fewer people in the home, the size of the house is a big deal.

Kitchen Space for the Whole Family

No one likes crowding into a tight space for dinners or special occasions like birthday parties and graduation celebrations. It’s also tough to sit in a huge kitchen by yourself thinking about how much cleaning is necessary or the additional cost to remodel a big space when there are only two or three people in the home. Right-sizing can help you discover the best property for your household after big changes like an elderly parent moving in, the kids going off to college, or several grandchildren coming along.

Content Square 2.

Thinking about recent life changes can help homeowners decide when it’s time to make a move. Keeping your finances, life plans and schedule on track isn’t always easy when you’re living in a home that’s too small or big for your present needs. As families evolve, mortgage fees, maintenance costs and time to care for the property become even more important.

Source: Meghan Belnap/RISMedia’s Housecall