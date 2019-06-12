Search
Weichert, Weingarten Group Announce Final Phase of Homes in Downtown Jersey City

Weichert, Realtors and The Weingarten Group have announced that 380 NWK, a condominium development in Downtown Jersey City, is now more than 80 percent sold.

Located in the Village West neighborhood, the seven-story, steel-and-concrete building is comprised of 45 units with convenient on-site amenities.

“With just 45 homes, 380 NWK is an intimate building offering all the luxuries of a large high-rise,” said Scott Weingarten, principal of The Weingarten Group. “These residences boast sleek, modern design and high-end details, not to mention an impressive rooftop deck that offers an array of amenities with the New York City skyline as a backdrop. 380 NWK is an enviable lifestyle experience, and I expect the final homes to sell very quickly.”

A sophisticated lobby sets the tone at 380 NWK: Lighting by Tom Dixon and a custom wall treatment by Calico’s Brooklyn studio create a chic, boutique hotel-style ambiance.

Units at 380 NWK offer spacious, open layouts with thoughtful design features such as pocket doors. One-bedroom units span more than 900 square feet, two-bedroom homes range from approximately 1,100 to 1,200 square feet, and three-bedroom units offer approximately 1,400 square feet or more. Floor-to-ceiling windows—many providing views of New York City—are showstoppers, with the drama heightened by 9 ½-foot-high ceilings. Custom-stained, 7 ¾-inch oak plank floors run throughout the homes for a seamless look.

Stunning kitchens feature the sleek, luxury aesthetics buyers expect, with a waterfall island and Carrara Grigio countertops, dual-tone cabinets by UltraCraft, and a mod Metro Rhombus porcelain tile backsplash. JennAir stainless-steel appliances are complemented by fully vented hoods.

Master baths aspire to be spa-like retreats, with porcelain tile in cool colors and a standing shower with sliding glass barn doors. Additional baths offer a soaking tub and a stacked tile surround. Each home also has a Nest climate control system and an in-unit laundry with a gas vented dryer.

Residents of 380 NWK will enjoy all the conveniences of urban living, including a virtual doorman, a secured package room, and storage for bicycles and strollers.

The seventh floor offers 7,500 square feet of indoor/outdoor amenities for year-round fun, including a state-of-the-art fitness center with Peloton bikes and a cheerful kids’ playroom.

The eco-friendly green roof allows residents to enjoy an outdoor kitchen, barbecue grills and lounge seating. An open deck area is perfect for east-facing morning yoga practice as the sun rises over Manhattan. That same skyline offers a one-of-a-kind tableau for 380 NWK’s signature feature: an outdoor screening room.

More recreational opportunities for children area are available on the ground floor at 380 NWK’s retail tenant, The Little Gym, a children’s gym offering parent/child classes, kids’ dance, gymnastics, sports skills and karate.

380 NWK’s Village West location offers even more excitement. The vibrant neighborhood features a plethora of restaurants, bars, arts venues and entertainment options. The Grove Street PATH station, providing 24-hour access to New York City, is about a 10-minute walk down Newark Avenue.

The remaining residences at 380 NWK are priced from $750,000, with some units offering New York City views. Garage parking is available for select units.

Visit https://www.weichert.com for more details.

