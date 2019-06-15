Brokers: Downtime Draining Your Wallet? Build Business for Consistent Income

Brokers: Don’t let a lull in the market steer you off-track. Build your business so that you’re predictably profitable with the strategies in our upcoming webinar, “How to Build Business for Consistent Income.”

Register now!

What: RISMedia’s Webinar Series – How to Build Business for Consistent Income

Sponsored by

When: Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT

Who: Featuring Dean deTonnancourt, HomeSmart Professionals Real Estate/HomeSmart Real Estate Network; Carrie Zeier, RE/MAX Elite; and Bill Yaman, Imprev; and moderated by Verl Workman, Workman Success Systems

For coverage of the webinar, follow @RISMediaUpdates and use #RISWebinar.

About the Webinar

Dean A. deTonnancourt is president and CEO of HomeSmart Professionals Real Estate in Rhode Island and HomeSmart Real Estate Network of Maine. deTonnancourt has 30 years of experience in real estate, and is the 2019 president of the Rhode Island Association of REALTORS®.

Carrie Zeier is CEO and owner of RE/MAX Elite in Tennessee. Zeier has over 10 years of experience in real estate, and has been awarded the RE/MAX international Broker/Owner of the Year, Howard McPherson Eagle Award and multiple Regional Showcase Awards.

Bill Yaman is president and chief operating officer of Imprev. Yaman drives Imprev’s operations and leads Imprev’s expansion efforts for all client channels, working directly with major franchises, broker/owners, real estate marketplace providers, enterprise solution suppliers and MLS organizations.

Moderated by

Moderator Verl Workman, CEO and founder of Workman Success Systems, has delivered keynotes, seminars and more to thousands of real estate professionals worldwide. Drawing on his experience in sales, marketing, management and technology, Workman has empowered the masses to expand their knowledge and achieve their goals.

Each month, RISMedia’s webinars draw over 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country eager for exclusive insight from the industry’s most profitable professionals. To view our last webinar, “Arming Agents to Land More Listings,” please visit RISMedia’s Housecall.