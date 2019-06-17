Search
The 4 Most Important Rooms to Family Buyers

If you’re in a family neighbourhood, these are the rooms to focus on. When selling, pay the most attention to the…

Kitchen
Open concept is the most functional and attracts the most attention.

Bathroom
Ensure your plumbing is up to date and free of water damage. A bath tub is a plus for buyers with kids.

Basement
During the Canadian cold, kids and parents will need a place to relax. A finished basement is a huge bonus.

Focusing on these four areas will get you an offer in no time.

