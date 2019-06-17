5 Features to Help You Sell

These five features could get you a higher sales price in Canada.

Professional-Grade Appliances

High-end brands and features like six-burner stoves? They increase the sales price by 29 per cent.

Pet Shower

This feature can get you 25 per cent more. It doesn’t have to be fancy, and can be added to a mudroom.

Outdoor Kitchen

These can also boost your price by 25 per cent. Add a grill, mini fridge and outdoor sink to attract more buyers.

Steam Shower

A reprieve from long Canadian winters… This feature can increase the expected value by almost 30 per cent.

These amenities are sure to get you your money back through a higher sales price.