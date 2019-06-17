Search
Building a Successful Team: Core Values

By RISMedia Staff

Are you considering forming a real estate team, or expanding yours? RISMedia’s Ultimate Real Estate Team Guide is an essential resource, with actionable advice, expert insights and proprietary research, designed to equip you with the knowledge to lead a successful team.

Among the guide’s takeaways, we explore the fundamentals that set the stage for success: creating core values and establishing expectations. From your brokerage’s mission and National Association of REALTORS® principles to your own set standards, these building blocks are discussed firsthand by leading teams:

RISMedia’s Ultimate Real Estate Team Guide is available now in the RISMedia store. Order yours today!

