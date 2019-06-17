What You Can Learn at an Open House

Open houses can be a treasure trove of information. Here’s what you can learn.

How to stage and design. Use the space as inspiration. Check out how the sellers decorated their home.

What your price point is. Open houses can be a reality check. If the homes you’re seeing just don’t fit the bill, consider increasing your budget.

What doesn’t work. You can also see what styles clash and what clutter does to a home’s appeal.

There are all types of homes in Canada. Open houses can give you an idea of what works, what doesn’t and what you want out of a home.