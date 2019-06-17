Why Would I Want to Join a Team?

There are a number of reasons agents join real estate teams. Read on to see if any of these apply to you!

I had a great first year, but the second year was a lot of work.

I have had great success with friends and family—my sphere for business. Business seems to be slowing down now and I don’t know where to start to find leads.

This career gets more overwhelming as I am doing more business. I could really use some help.

My current company/broker does not have training to help support my business.

As the market is shifting, business is getting tough. I would love to have more help or training.

If any of these sound familiar, you may be wondering how a team can help. Teams bring great strength in refining your craft. If you love working with buyers, showing homes and negotiating contracts, you can focus there. If you love the strategy in pricing and listing homes with sellers, get ready to fine-tune your craft. If you love the details, organizing the paperwork and tracking the transaction, transaction management and client care may be for you!

There is great ability for teams to succeed using the wisdom of the crowd and being able to focus on what you love and what you are good at. At the same time, depending on your role with the team, you have great potential to increase your income, reduce your expenses and live a life you design and desire.

Is a team right for you? Contact one to see!

Christi Greene , founding partner of The Christi Greene Team, based in Coppell, Texas, is a real estate veteran and has represented hundreds of buyers and sellers in real estate transactions. Greene has grown a great team of agents to continue to helping families with moves in the area. Greene has been on the Board of Directors at MetroTex Association of REALTORS® and is a graduate of the MetroTex Leadership program. For more information, please visit www.workmansuccesssystems.com.