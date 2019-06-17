Miss a Mortgage Payment in Canada? Here’s What Happens

What happens if you’re unable to pay your monthly mortgage payment? There are a few possibilities.

Most Canadian mortgages have a 15-day grace period. You won’t be charged a late fee before you pass that threshold.

If you can quickly make up a single missed payment, there shouldn’t be much of an issue.

Miss a payment or two and it may ding your credit score a bit.

Each missed payment snowballs onto the next and keeps accruing late fees.

Maintain consistency and pay on time to avoid credit score drops and late fees.