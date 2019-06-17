Open House Etiquette for Canadian Homebuyers

Open house signs are popping up all over. But if you’ve never been, there are some rules to follow…

Take your shoes off, even if no one asks you to. You’re stepping into someone’s home. It’s only polite to ensure you’re not bringing in dirt.

Don’t ignore the listing agent. This individual has been chosen to represent the home. They can provide valuable information.

Look but don’t snoop. There’s a fine balance. You can peek behind the shower curtain and in the closet, but don’t open drawers.

While it can be fun to tour a home, remember someone still lives there. A little bit of tact can go a long way in the offer process.