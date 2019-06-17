Smaller Condo Sizes in Canada?

Canadians are living more compact lives. Why is that? Here are a few reasons…

Small living is smart living. Micro-condos give you more money in your pocket. Located by urban centers, these are gaining in popularity.

No clutter, no excess. Many are turning to a minimalist lifestyle. This keeps a small space feeling big.

Affordability. Builders are targeting millennials with smaller incomes. They are a great alternative to renting. And more Canadians are being priced out of traditional single-family homes.

Today, small condos are more eco-friendly, affordable and great for those looking to declutter their lives.