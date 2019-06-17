Worthwhile Life Skills That Can Be Learned for Free

Without some basic life skills, life can be more expensive than it has to be.

While some life skills are taught by parents, and others are picked up through first-hand experience, there are plenty of worthwhile life skills that you can learn for free.

Here are a few life skills you can learn that don’t require a huge monetary investment:

Cooking

Unless you plan on eating out on a daily basis or having someone cook all your meals for you, you should know your way around the kitchen. It’s also a good idea to know a few recipes by heart—and how to cook them.

Like many life skills, if you’re not comfortable in the kitchen, YouTube is the first place to look for help. Search for “kitchen basics” and you’ll find enough videos to keep you busy for weeks. YouTube is the perfect place to learn how to cook a chicken properly and make a good pasta sauce, as well as how to use a kitchen knife without harming yourself.

Budgeting

Creating and sticking to a budget is one life skill we can’t afford to ignore. While there are numerous budgeting apps that can be downloaded to your smartphone, you don’t have to go high-tech to jump on the budgeting bandwagon.

If you don’t currently have a budget in place, taking the time to create one will help you keep track of how much money is going in and out, which will put you in a better position when it comes to staying out of debt.

When creating a budget, begin by keeping track of all of your bills and other expenses, such as dining out, and compare them against how much income you have each month. If you have extra money at the end of the month, either pay off debt—or move it to a savings or retirement account.

Sewing

Knowing how to sew buttons back on a shirt, hem pants and repair minor rips on clothes can save you money throughout your life.

Again, YouTube videos can save the day here. While there are many videos dedicated to sewing, begin with one that teaches you how to sew with a needle and thread. Once you’ve mastered this skill, work your way up to a sewing machine.

A second language

Learning a second language is beneficial for a number of reasons, as it can help you find a job, speak with strangers and even make travel easier.

If learning another language has always been a goal of yours, but you’ve never found the time, consider adding this life skill to the top of your list.

Audiobooks from your local library and online courses, as well as the Duolingo app, all offer free ways to learn a variety of languages. By investing 15 – 30 minutes a day, you’ll be well on your way to learning a second language.