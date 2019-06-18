Upping the Ante With a Consultative Approach

Homes.com’s National Broker Consultants Take an Innovative Approach to Setting Clients Up for Continued Success

Gary Miller, broker/owner of RE/MAX of Pueblo, Inc. in Pueblo, Colo., may have coined a phrase when he said, “Sometimes you don’t realize you need a consultant until you get one.”

He was referring to none other than National Broker Consultant Raeford Moore, his Homes.com rep.

An avid Homes.com user, Miller can’t say enough about the fact that the entire Homes.com team is there to help facilitate the acquisition of their products, including Local Connect and City Sponsor, which RE/MAX of Pueblo agents utilize every day.

But it doesn’t end there. In fact, Homes.com staffers throughout the U.S. thrive on consulting with clients about how to squeeze every data point out of the Homes.com platform to help improve agent performance, maximize SEO and create a distinct web presence, in addition to showing brokers how to do things like identify trends and emerging markets.

As he hits the 35-year mark with RE/MAX, Miller says that the company has maintained a long relationship with Homes.com.

“We became a lot more involved when our new rep explained all that Homes.com has to offer, what they do and how they do it,” says Miller. “I had some tech-minded staff who had been talking about improving our web presence, so they met and developed a plan, and Homes.com put it into effect.”

One of the biggest improvements, according to Miller, centers around the way in which Homes.com was able to improve the brokerage’s SEO across several company websites.

“They showed us how to go from page 11 in Google searches to page 1 in the space of a couple of months’ time in several different keyword searches, which was really amazing,” says Miller.

“I’ve never had a vendor like that who came in and bothered to show me what they’re doing, or what they’ve done,” adds Miller, who goes on to explain that Homes.com is all about going above and beyond for their clients.

When it was discovered that Miller’s company seemed to do a lot of relocation work for veterans moving to and from a local military base, it was Homes.com that suggested including “military relocation” among their keywords.

While Miller admits that he’s pretty ignorant about how it all works, his team is regularly consulting with Homes.com to identify target markets, determine what they’re trying to accomplish and how to best get there.

“Then, the team at Homes.com provides us with recommendations, while helping us understand how to market—and why we need to market,” notes Miller.

During another recent consultation, Homes.com ran some analytics and found that a significant bulk of RE/MAX of Pueblo website hits were coming from Denver, which led to Miller taking the company’s suggestion to become a Homes.com City Sponsor in the areas where those hits were coming from.

“My job is to sell real estate, and their job is to make me look good and get a ton of responses from the web, and that’s what Homes.com is doing for me,” concludes Miller.

John Voket is a contributing editor to RISMedia.