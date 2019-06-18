3 Creative Ways to Deliver Your Next RPRÂ® Report

NAR PULSEâ€”Meeting your clients when and how they prefer, with extra special touches, could tip the scales in your favor. Here are three simple, creative ways to deliver your next RPRÂ® report that will definitely distinguish your services as unique, customer-focused and on the ball.

Add These Ads to Your Agent Communications

Keep your agents informed about the Center for REALTORÂ® Financial Wellness with print and digital ads, flyers and social media content you can find at NAR.realtor/FinancialWellness. Encourage them to take advantage of this resource-rich program designed just for them!Â Â Â Â Â

‘That’s Who We R’ Now in Spanish!

“That’s Who We R” print ads have been translated to Spanish and are now available for download at ThatsWhoWeR.realtor! Add your company branding to one of the new Spanish print ads from NAR”s national ad campaign to highlight your expertise as a REALTORÂ® in your market. You can also download the That’s Who We R logo to add to your already-created advertising and listing materials.