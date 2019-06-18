Trendy Paint Colors for a Fresh, New Look

Looking to revamp your home before bringing it on the market? A fresh coat of paint can make all the difference. Do away with those dated walls and cover up the scuff marks that show general wear and tear. If you’re looking for some inspiration, here are five of today’s trendiest paint colors.

Living Coral

As Pantone’s 2019 Color of the Year, living coral is a vibrant peach shade that will add a burst of color to any wall in your home. Whether you’re looking to brighten up a dark space or create a visually interesting accent wall, this blend of orange and pink is utterly uplifting.

Hunter Green

Bold yet earthy, you’ll find hunter green on Benjamin Moore’s 2019 Color Trends Palette. This rich tone complements classic colors, making it a safe bet to stay in style well after the year ends. If you’re the type who likes to play things safe, rest assured that hunter green can be accented with more neutral tones.

Moody Blue

Mood shades of blue are all the rage right now. From kitchens to dining rooms, this dark and sultry hue makes a serious statement that interior designers can’t get enough of these days. It works best in a room that gets plenty of natural light and pairs well with metallic fixtures.

Soft Pastels

You can never go wrong with gentle pastels to set the tone. Sky blues and sea greens create a soft color palette that serves as the base when decorating the rest of the room. If you find bold color schemes to be too overwhelming, this could be the choice for you.

Cavern Clay

A relaxed version of living coral, cavern clay is a soothing tone that works equally well in the living room, bedroom, or powder room. Reminiscent of terracotta, it has a down-to-earth feel that can transform a room.