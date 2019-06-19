3 Local Women Join Title Alliance C-Suite

Title Alliance has made changes to leadership in recent months, resulting in a C-Suite that is majority female. This follows an extensive search to find the right candidates for Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Human Resources Officer, and General Counsel and Compliance Officer.

Title Alliance’s executive team now includes Maria Deligiorgis, general counsel and compliance officer, Sharon Lontoc, chief human resources officer, and Lindsay Smith, chief strategy officer. They join Chief Financial Officer Lillian ReDavid to make the C-Suite majority female, showcasing leadership opportunities at this innovative title and escrow company.

“The passion and energy from the C-Suite is integral to Title Alliance’s expansive growth,” says Jim Campbell, CEO of Title Alliance. “It’s inspiring to see women from different career paths pushing Title Alliance forward with strategic mindsets and unique approaches.”

Lindsay Smith, Chief Strategy Officer

A graduate of LaSalle University, Smith joined Title Alliance in 2005 and has held multiple roles throughout her tenure with the company, ranging from project manager to director of Sales and Marketing. As chief strategy officer, Smith is responsible for assisting Title Alliance’s CEO, Campbell, in developing, communicating and executing both corporate and JV strategic initiatives as the company continues to move forward with a significant growth trajectory.

Sharon Lontoc, Chief Human Resources Officer

A graduate of Christopher Newport University and Old Dominion University, Lontoc has held positions including vice president of Employee Relations and director of Human Resources for a top financial services firm. As chief human resources officer, Lontoc is responsible for developing and executing the human resource strategy and innovative operating models in support of the overall business plan and strategic direction of the Title Alliance, with a focus on succession planning, talent management and training and development.

Maria Deligiorgis, General Counsel and Compliance Officer

A graduate of American University Washington School of Law and the University of Iowa, Deligiorgis has spent her entire career in the real estate and title insurance industries working with small and large companies. Deligiorgis focuses on overseeing the business and legal practices of Title Alliance and all its entities, in all operations in all states. Deligiorgis also supervises and directs underwriting, compliance reports and best practices, along with overseeing SOC 1 and SOC 2 reporting and other compliance endeavors.

For more information, please visit www.titlealliance.com.