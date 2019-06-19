4 Ways to Impress an Eco-Friendly Homebuyer

As a real estate professional, you’re expected to be knowledgeable about a wide range of topics, from mortgages to water rights to home warranties, and more. But maybe you haven’t had time to research the latest trends in environmentally-friendly homes and communities.

Now, you have a buyer who wants to find an eco-friendly home in a progressive neighborhood. Before you spend nights studying, here are four things you can do to let them know you’re the right agent for the job:

No. 1 – Have Resources on Hand

While there are an abundance of websites for green-home construction, design, decor, and more, here are two that will come in handy when working with buyers:

The Green Home Guide has a searchable database of providers who can help your buyers find certified professionals to make sure their home meets their environmental standards.

Proud Green Home is a fantastic website with a comprehensive resource center, a products and suppliers section, as well as project help. You can peruse lots of commentary and even watch some quick videos on topics like whole-home water filtration systems. You’ll be a green-home pro in no time.

No. 2 – Go Beyond the House

For many, it’s not just about having a green home; it’s about being environmentally-conscious at every opportunity and finding communities and neighborhoods where the environment matters.

Realtor.com® recently found that listings in or near electric-friendly housing markets sell for more money, so as you’re making your usual commute, take note of electric-vehicle charging stations in retail centers, movie theaters and other locations. These can be more common in areas with higher-priced homes, which reflects the affluence of the neighborhood, but you’ll notice that they’re popping up everywhere, as are bike shares, electric scooters and other eco-friendly accommodations.

No. 3 – Refer Them to Clients Who Know

Have you worked with clients in the past who are educated on green-home trends and technologies? Give them a call and see if they’d be willing to give you a few quick tips and also connect with your new buyer. We all know that agents are expert matchmakers, so here’s another opportunity to show the depth of your network.

No. 4 – Surprise Them With an Eco-Friendly Gift

Surprise your eco-friendly buyer with an eco-friendly closing gift, such as energy-efficient light bulbs or bamboo cutting boards. A quick Google search will lead you to some of the most thoughtful Earth-friendly gifts that will leave a lasting impression. Here are a few of our favorites:

A Williams Sonoma olive crate gift basket, complete with an arbequina olive tree from Spain, and all-natural soaps and hand creams

A kitchen essential herb planter from Uncommon Goods

A Mrs. Meyer’s set of four Spring cleaners from Grove Collaboration

Realty ONE Group real estate professionals look for every opportunity to support buyers with different wants and needs. Our lively culture and modern and unique offices invite in all types of clients, and we look forward to helping every one of them. To learn more, visit www.realtyonegroup.com.