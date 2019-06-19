Industry Acquisitions Drive San Diego Luxury Brokerage to Launch New Tech Stack

Willis Allen Real Estate, a luxury brokerage in the Greater San Diego area, has announced the launch of a new tech stack for agents, “WAREhouse.” The new platform will be launched in phases, with the first phase released to agents on June 17.

“We’ve been fortunate to have excellent relationships with some of the biggest platform vendors in our space over the years,” says Willis Allen Real Estate CEO Andrew Nelson. “However, it’s clear that the landscape is changing. We set out to accomplish two paramount goals: to take full control of our own data and arm our agents with the best tools out there.”

The launch is part of a dynamic strategy to provide Willis Allen’s 150-plus agents with technology to increase their productivity. The integrated bundling of these market-leading applications will allow agents to have improved access to data to market properties and to provide the highest level of service to homebuyers and sellers.

Content Square 1.

The ability to switch between vendors, as needed, was a focal point in the launch of WAREhouse.

“If any of our partner vendors are acquired by a competitor, we need to be able to pivot quickly and easily,” Nelson says.

Through WAREhouse, Willis Allen will partner with the following vendors:

Content Square 2.

Tribus : CRM and intranet

: CRM and intranet ActivePipe : Intelligent email marketing

: Intelligent email marketing Buyside : Reverse prospecting and AVM

: Reverse prospecting and AVM Imprev: Automated property marketing

All of these applications are integrated and available to agents via single sign-on (SSO).

The WAREhouse platform will empower agents to quickly adapt to constant changes in their markets to better serve those interested in buying or selling a home.

“There’s so much change and uncertainty in the industry today, more than ever before,” says Peyton Cabano, director of Marketing at Willis Allen Real Estate. “Placing Willis Allen Real Estate in the position to be nimble not only places a focus on making better use of our data, but it also arms our agents with the tools needed to be the best in their marketplace. It can no longer reasonably expected for one company to provide the best available core tools in our industry. By adopting this approach, we are enabling ourselves to constantly evolve with the needs of our agents and consumers.”

Content Square 3.

The entire WAREhouse platform will be available by the end of summer 2019.

For more information, please visit www.willisallen.com.