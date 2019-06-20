ERA Key Adds DiMilla as REALTORÂ® in Milford Office

ERA Key Realty Services of Northbridge, Mass., has announced that Sarah L. DiMilla, of Milford, Mass., has joined ERA Key’s Milford office as a REALTORÂ®.

DiMilla earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C. She has volunteered with the Encephalitis Society, helping to raise money and awareness of encephalitis. She has also volunteered with the Belle of the Ball, which cleans and provides prom dresses to those who otherwise would be unable to attend their prom. She has also participated in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Light the Night Walk and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Walk.

“I joined ERA Key Realty Services,” DiMilla says, “because I want to be associated with an agency that has a good name and reputation, that offers training and continuing education at all times, and that offers agents lots of resources right at the tip of their fingers. I am looking forward to meeting new people and helping them find the home of their dreams.”

Content Square 1.

For more information, please visit www.erakey.com.