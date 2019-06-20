NAHREP Announces 2019 Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originator Award Winners

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®) has released its fifth annual Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators Report, recognizing the top-producing Latino mortgage professionals across the United States.

This year’s report, sponsored by Freddie Mac, ranks individual originators based on both number and dollar volume of transactions, and represents over $8.14 billion in combined sales volume in 2018.

“Top real estate agents only work with mortgage originators who can get deals done and match their commitment for exemplary service,” says 2019 NAHREP President David Acosta. “NAHREP is proud to recognize the top Latino loan professionals in the country who make the dream of homeownership a reality for thousands of families each year.”

NAHREP salutes the professionals among the Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators for their hard work and contributions to sustainably growing intergenerational wealth through homeownership. The Hispanic homeownership rate has increased for four consecutive years, and access to affordable mortgage credit is essential for those gains to continue.

“Freddie Mac is proud to celebrate the extraordinary efforts of these mortgage professionals and their contributions to their communities,” says Danny Gardner, SVP, Affordable Lending and Access to Credit at Freddie Mac. “It takes the entire ecosystem, working together, to overcome barriers to homeownership. These top producers serve as trusted advisors for borrowers, and we’re here to support their efforts in creating new pathways for accessible and affordable housing.”

For the fifth consecutive year, Wells Fargo led the way as the company with the most honorees, followed by New American Funding and DHI Mortgage. The 2019 Top 10 Latino Mortgage Originators in the U.S. are:

1. Lizy Hoeffer, Guild Mortgage, Ariz. – 809

2. Candace Buzan, New American Funding, Texas – 788

3. Alexander Varela, PrimeLending, Texas – 374

4. Norma Guerrero-Cowes, DHI Mortgage, Texas – 366

5. Ivan Pastor, Interlinc Mortgage, Texas – 318

6. Armando SanMiguel, Ameris Bank Mortgage, Tenn. – 292

7. David A. Medrano, University Federal Credit Union, Texas – 285

8. Alfredo Madrid, Supreme Lending, Okla. – 280

9. Jorge Montoya, Guild Mortgage, Nev. – 278

10. Saul Pinela, Neighborhood Loans, Ill. – 249

Honorees will be recognized at the NAHREP National Convention at L’ATTITUDE in San Diego in September. The convention will include the Elevate Mortgage Summit, where some of the individuals on the Top Originators list will be featured.

For more information, please visit www.nahrep.org.