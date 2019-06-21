4 Ways to Find Your Home Decor Style

Looking to update your home decor style? There are many ways you can “try on” different looks for your home.

To get started, think about your clothing. Is your wardrobe simple and streamlined? Examining personal style is great for planning home decor.

Next, take some time to peruse furnishing stores and mine their sample displays for inspiration.

You can even snag a design catalog and circle favorite ideas and set-ups to get a handle on what appeals to you.

Last, but not least, take advantage of technology and download a home design app or two. Some apps even allow you to upload a photo of your space and fill it with make-believe furniture.