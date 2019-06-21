Design Tips for Your New Home Office

Setting up a home office?

If possible, choose a separate, spacious room that provides privacy.

Set ground rules for household members to limit distractions.

Stay comfortable by investing in a high-quality chair and other ergonomic furniture.

Decorate with photos, plants and other personal touches, but make sure the office looks professional if you expect visitors.

Test paint colors to see which might reduce stress or spur productivity.

To prevent eye strain and fatigue, use plenty of lighting. A window’s natural light is a big plus.

Stay organized with filing cabinets, pencil cups and other helpful products.

With the proper home office design, you’ll avoid frustration and maintain peak performance.