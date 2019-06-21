Finding a New Home Across the Country

Finding a new home locally is tough enough, but what if you need to relocate hundreds of miles away?

Start your search online. Gather as much information as possible about your target city and houses in your price range.

Partner with a reputable agent in the new city for crucial insight and to have feet on the ground.

If possible, see the house and community in-person before submitting an offer.

To avoid costly surprises, make any purchase offer contingent on a home inspection and appraisal.

Looking for a new house across the country poses a unique set of challenges, but finding the right home is possible almost anywhere.