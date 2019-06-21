Helping Kids Transition to a New Home

Moving to a new region can be difficult for children.

If you’re relocating, try these tips to help your kids adapt…

Research hot spots in the new area that might intrigue your children, such as a zoo or amusement park, and get them excited to explore.

To spur new friendships, sign your kids up for local group activities, or invite neighbors with children of the same age over for a picnic.

New teachers, coaches and guidance counselors can all play a critical role in helping your children adjust, so gather a support team.

If your children miss their old home, validate their feelings.

Tell them you’re in this adventure together.