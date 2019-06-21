How to Ease into Minimalism

Are you interested in the idea of minimalism, but unsure of where to start? Consider the following…

Get your family on board. You’re fighting a losing battle if only one person in your household wants to minimize. Chat with your spouse, kids or roommate about why a minimalistic home space is important.

Once everyone is on the same page, go room by room and itemize your belongings.

After you’ve taken stock of everything in your home, start the purging process. Begin by ditching duplicates to get you on the right track.

And, most importantly, aim for dual function furniture, like a kitchen island that opens into a dining room table.