How to Maintain a Healthy Smile

To fight cavities and gum disease, use these best practices for a healthy smile…

Brush your teeth twice a day for about two minutes using fluoride toothpaste.

Don’t forget to brush your tongue each time, and don’t skip flossing once daily.

Get annual dental checkups and cleanings. If you have problems with your teeth or mouth, see a dentist immediately.

Cut down on sugary foods and drinks to prevent tooth decay.

If you use tobacco, you’re at a higher risk for gum disease and oral cancer. Talk to your doctor about ways to help you quit.

By following these tips, you’re likely to have a brighter, healthier smile.