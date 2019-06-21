Mistakes to Avoid When Selling Your Home

Putting your home on the market?

Try to avoid these common missteps…

Don’t over-improve Making repairs and updates to spruce up the place. But make sure each improvement has a good return on investment.

Don’t over-decorate Instead of customizing to your tastes, neutralize the décor so it has universal appeal

Don’t hang around Leave your house when there’s a showing so that buyers can imagine themselves in your space.

Don’t take things personally Stay objective and keep your emotional attachment to your home separate from the business transaction.

For more tips about the selling process, talk to your real estate agent.