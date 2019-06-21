Search
Ways to Prevent Temper Tantrums

A toddler’s temper tantrum can be hard to handle; however, praising your children for good behavior could make them less likely to act out.

Because toddlers often throw tantrums when feeling they lack control, let them make simple choices, such as which toy to play with or which fruit to snack on.

If your children always want to play with an item that’s unsafe or fragile, keep it out of sight.

Enroll your children in classes or activities, as socializing and feeling accomplished could reduce outbursts.

Tantrums are unpleasant, but very common—and in most cases, kids outgrow them.

If bad tantrums persist, consult your pediatrician.

