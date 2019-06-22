Why Brand Advocacy Matters: Introducing REW Partners

(Above) Real Estate Webmasters’ Laura Monroe and Tim Collins with REW Partners Tiffany Kjellander and Laurie Weston Davis

While brokerages are fighting for marketshare and vetting an ever-growing flood of new tools and business models, it’s vitally important for the individual agent or team to focus on the content they own and will always own: their online brand.

We’ve seen a generation of real estate professionals give up their web domination to national home search portals, but agents, teams and brokerages who have stayed committed to mastering their corner of the web are dominating at a hyper-local level.

Ultimately, name recognition is what will future-proof your real estate business. Whether your focus is luxury marketing, lifestyle marketing or another niche, your real estate brand matters.

Your Brand Needs Advocates

Branding isn’t a one-way street. A brand is only as strong as its advocates. Word-of-mouth referrals have always been important in real estate, but with customers constantly connected through social media, there are more opportunities for advocates to influence the purchasing habits of potential customers. You have to harness the enthusiasm and influence of your advocates, clients and strategic partners. You have to guide and reward your brand’s biggest and most influential fans.

Introducing REW Partners

At Real Estate Webmasters (REW), our business is much like yours: built on repeat business, referrals and word-of-mouth marketing. Our clients—and partners like Gary Ashton, Justin Havre and Fredrik Eklund, to name a few—have helped build what REW is today.

At Real Estate Webmasters, we’ve come to fully realize the power of this influence. It was a natural idea to build on the now buzzworthy “network effect” of our community. After all, REW had its origins in forums, and was the front line of education and shared knowledge around real estate SEO, lead generation, digital marketing, great web design and staying ahead of the curve. Now, we’re formalizing that advocacy through the REW Partners program.

Our Mission

REW Partners is about bringing together a network of industry rock stars to help bring out the best education, tools and products to help others reach the top 1 percent in the industry. This year-round program is dedicated to giving back to the individual agent making big moves as a rising star, to the broker or team leader growing a team or branching out independently, or to the large brokerage dedicated to their agent core.

REW Partner Benefits

REW Partners earn generous referral fees for every new client they bring to Real Estate Webmasters—but this is much more than a referral program. REW Partners will shape the future of real estate technology through innovative think tank sessions and thought leadership opportunities on REW’s blog and social channels.

Partners will also participate in first-class networking opportunities at REW Summit and other marquee industry conferences.

Are You a Fit?

If you understand the value of online branding and content marketing, have a strong network, are a true industry trendsetter, and are known to have a good time while you’re at it, consider this your call to arms.

Check out realestatewebmasters.com/partners for all the details.