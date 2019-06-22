Single-Family Rents Rise 3 Percent

According to CoreLogic’s April 2019 Single-Family Rent Index (SFRI), rents are up 3 percent year-over-year.

“Slowing price appreciation started to take hold of the home sales market a year ago…but, that’s not the case for the single-family rental market, which has seen steady rent increases,” says Molly Boesel, principal economist at CoreLogic. “While the housing market is cooling, home prices remain high in some of the nation’s top metros. This may be contributing to the growing rental demand, as many potential buyers are being priced out of the market.”

