Detroit Out Loud, Presented by the Quicken Loans Community Fund, to Celebrate Detroit With Festival on July 20

The Quicken Loans Community Fund, the philanthropic arm of Quicken Loans has announced it will be hosting “Detroit Out Loud,” a one-day festival celebrating Detroit, its neighborhoods and its communities. The event will be held at Rouge Park on July 20, and is free to the public.

“Detroit Out Loud is a celebration of Detroit, its neighborhoods and, most importantly, the communities that make up this great city,” says Jasmin DeForrest, director of Community Sponsorships for the Quicken Loans Community Fund. “This free, one-day festival will feature a wide variety of activities centered around Detroit’s music, food and culture. Detroit Out Loud is a chance for anyone, regardless of where they live, to represent their love for Detroit out loud and show what the city means to them.”

Attendees will be able to take part in pony rides from Buffalo Soldiers Detroit, archery by Elite Archery Academy and camping at the Sierra Club’s Detroit Outdoors at Rouge Park, Detroit’s largest park and its only active campground. Food trucks will be available with Detroit-centric cuisine, and additional food and drink options will be available for purchase throughout the site.

KC and DJ Dinero of 105.1 – The Bounce will perform at the festival, as well as numerous other local and nationally-acclaimed performers. A full schedule, including headlining performers and more than a dozen other planned activities, will be announced in the coming weeks at DetroitOutLoud.com.

Detroit Out Loud will also be the site of the sixth, and final, mural in the Quicken Loans Community Fund’s third annual Small Business Murals Project. This partnership with 1xRun connects local artists and small business owners who collaborate to create six murals annually throughout Detroit. More than just paintings, the murals created through the Small Business Murals Project both beautify the city and attract attention for the city’s small business community.

“We are grateful to the Quicken Loans Community Fund for bringing this celebration of Detroit to Rouge Park,” says Sally Petrella, president of Friends of Rouge Park, an organization of stakeholders who advocate for, and promote, programming and future development of the park. “Detroit Out Loud will showcase Rouge Park to the rest of the city, and attendees will see why Detroit’s largest park is also one of its greatest and most historic.”

Detroit Out Loud is another opportunity for Quicken Loans, through the Quicken Loans Community Fund, to celebrate and give back to its hometown of Detroit. The Quicken Loans Community Fund will be capping off the festival with a donation to Rouge Park to continue improvements, maintenance and programming.

Through its for-more-than-profit model, the Quicken Loans Community Fund brings together for-profit businesses and non-profit investments. Since 2010, the company has invested over $200 million in the Detroit community through investments in housing stability, entrepreneurship, education and employment and public space activation. Additionally, the Quicken Loans Community Fund has organized team members to provide more than 500,000 volunteer hours nationwide, including 350,000 in Detroit.

For more information, please visit www.quickenloans.org.