Jim Harrison, President and CEO of MLSListings, Recognized Nationally for Protecting, Investing in Real Estate Industry

The National Association of REALTORS® has announced that Jim Harrison, RCE, CAE, president and CEO of MLSListings of Silicon Valley, Calif., has become a Golden R Hall of Fame Major Investor in the REALTORS® Political Action Committee (RPAC). RPAC is a national, bipartisan, grassroots-based political advocacy organization that works to protect the real estate industry and the dream of homeownership for Silicon Valley residents and across the country.

Harrison has supported RPAC for 14 years and has been a member of NAR since 2005. Harrison is a nationally recognized leader of one of the largest Multiple Listing Services (MLS) in Northern California. Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, MLSListings Inc. serves nearly 16,000 subscribers, representing some 6,000 real estate firms, conducting business in more than 28,000 square miles of premier California counties.

Harrison is a 30-year real estate industry veteran with vast REALTOR® Association and regional MLS management experience in the states of California, Texas and Virginia. Currently serving on the Advisory Board for Realtors Property Resource® (RPR), Harrison is also on the MLS Executive Advisory Board to the NAR Leadership Team, the Executive Advisory Committee for MOVE.com, the NAR Corporate Ally Program Advisory Board and the Silicon Valley Alliance of Chief Executives. He also serves as the CAP Advisory Board liaison to the NAR Association Executive Committee.

Most recently, Harrison signed on to the Board of Directors for Arizona Regional MLS (ARMLS), one of the largest MLSs in the country.

Harrison holds a degree in Business Administration from Sul Ross State University in Texas. He also holds a Certified Association Executive (CAE) designation from the American Society of Association Executives and a REALTOR® Association Certified Executive (RCE) designation from NAR.

“I support RPAC because doing so is important to my profession. I am proud to be a Golden R Hall of Fame Major Investor,” says Harrison.

Since 1969, RPAC has promoted the election of pro-real estate candidates across the United States. The purpose of RPAC is to elect and support officials who advance the interests of real estate professionals and their home-buying, -selling and investing clients. In addition, RPAC uses its resources to develop public policies that make it easier for consumers to own homes and build their communities through commercial investment.

Harrison’s investment will be applied to supporting homeownership, commercial real estate transactions and the very future of the real estate industry. Current REALTOR® priorities include working with Congress and the administration to craft long-term reform of the nation’s infrastructure; tracking additional changes to the tax code to ensure reforms are understood by and beneficial to NAR members; and educating lawmakers about the importance of protecting the availability of 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage financing.

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor/rpac.