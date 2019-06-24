What Affects a Mortgage Interest Rate?

Low interest rates can help homeowners save thousands of dollars over the life of their mortgage.

But how do lenders calculate the rate?

The higher your credit score, the lower your rate will likely be.

The size of your home can also impact your interest rate. The bigger the loan, the higher your rate will be if you’re not putting more money down.

Loan length and type play a major role in interest rate calculations.

Your interest rate can also change over time if you choose an adjustable-rate loan.

Speak to a professional to learn more about interest rates and to weigh your loan options.