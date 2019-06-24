Investing in Technology: Working Faster and Smarter

Ebby Halliday Integrates MoxiWorks Products Into the Mix to Improve Agent Efficiency and Productivity

Tools that streamline and optimize—that is what’s being predicted for the future of real estate. Technology is at the forefront of today’s most powerful brokerage initiatives, and that’s no different for Ebby Halliday Companies, a HomeServices of America subsidiary that includes Dallas-based Ebby Halliday, REALTORS®, Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate and Fort Worth-based Williams Trew, in addition to affiliated mortgage, insurance and title companies. The brokerage is boosting its tech offerings, leveraging software from MoxiWorks to create a competitive advantage in a crowded marketplace.

For Chris Kelly, president and CEO of Ebby Halliday Companies, driving future growth while preserving Ebby’s legacy of exceeding clients’ expectations is the primary goal. And Randall Graham, vice president and director of Marketing, who says it’s his dream job working for the iconic brand, is collaborating with Kelly to continue bringing Ebby Halliday into the future.

Kelly says investing in technology and training has been at the forefront of the company for a long time, long before he arrived 17 years ago.

“Our associates are known for being the best trained and most knowledgeable, and we want to ensure they have the latest and best tools, too,” says Kelly.

Part of that is providing agents with resources that enable them to “streamline and prioritize their day-to-day activities and be more productive,” says Kelly, who became familiar with MoxiWorks through previous technology-focused roles at HomeServices of America.

And after Ebby Halliday extensively researched their options, comparing MoxiWorks to other tech software, the company green-lit the integration.

“We vetted the industry’s best CRM solutions in a very structured way,” says Graham. “Each company was given the same criteria, and, of course, needed the bandwidth to work with a company our size. A training program and customer support system were important, and we like their ‘moxie.'”

To start, Ebby Halliday rolled out MoxiPresent in April, and will also be incorporating MoxiEngage down the line.

“We’re getting rave reviews from the sales associates on the CMA tool,” says Kelly. “It’s easy to use, and the feedback confirms it.”

Graham adds that “associates have begun using it on listing appointments,” reporting that clients really like the digital format. Better yet, it gives agents an edge in both appearance and real-time updates.

“Utilizing MoxiPresent for our CMAs, buyer tours and marketing campaigns presents a modern sales option for today’s agent,” says Graham.

Looking toward the future, Ebby Halliday hopes to help agents be more productive with the help of MoxiWorks.

“We believe this tool will be a great addition to our agent resources and technology (ART) offerings supporting this goal,” says Graham.

And this focus on technology will help further develop the client relationship, as well. Kelly says that the role of tech is not to replace these bonds, but to create “the most effective conduit we have for communicating with and serving the agents and their clients.

“Technology provides an opportunity to work faster and smarter,” says Kelly. “At the end of the day, it’s still about the people and the personal service that each of the associates provides their clients.”

For more information, please visit www.moxiworks.com.