Protecting Your Kitchen Countertops

Kitchen countertops are hard and durable.

But certain mistakes can lead to costly damage.

To prevent cracks, keep heavy objects away from a counter’s edges and joints.

Don’t place extremely hot appliances, pots and pans directly on a counter, even for a short time.

To prevent scratches, always use a cutting board when slicing food.

To prevent stains, use a coaster when placing a beverage on a countertop.

To prevent dullness, avoid spilling acidic foods, such as lemon juice, vinegar and tomato sauce, on the porous surface.

Use these tips to protect your kitchen countertops and avoid expensive repairs or replacement.