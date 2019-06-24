Simple Tips to Manage Stress

Stressed out? Managing stress can help you live happier and healthier…
Relax your muscles. Stress causes tension in muscles, so stretch or take a hot shower.
Get active. Regular physical activity and a healthy diet help your mind and body deal with stress.
Try deep breathing or meditation. This can release tension and clear your mind.
Don’t self-medicate. Avoid using alcohol or other drugs to manage stress.
Talk to loved ones. Tell friends and family if you’re feeling stressed. They may be able to help.
Consider a pro. A mental health expert can treat more serious stress issues. Getting professional help is common–and nothing to be ashamed!
Facebook Comments