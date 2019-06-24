Ways to Sweeten the Deal for a Homebuyer

Looking to sell your home quickly?

Offering perks might entice a buyer and help speed things along.

If you’re downsizing or don’t want to transport furniture over a long distance, you can offer it as an incentive.

If a home inspection uncovered problems, you can offer to pay for the repairs.

If you want to stand out among other sellers, you can offer to cover some of the closing fees.

If you need to close by a specific date, you can give the buyer a financial credit or bonus to meet your deadline.

Discuss possible incentives and strategies with your real estate agent.