JP & Associates REALTORSÂ® Announces Geoff Lewis as President

JP & Associates REALTORSÂ® (JPAR) has announced that Geoff Lewis is joining JPAR as president of Vesuvius Holdings, LLC, the parent company of JP & Associates REALTORSÂ® and JPAR Franchising.

Lewis was most recently president of RE/MAX Holdings, LLC, where he worked for 13 years. As president of RE/MAX, Lewis led the company to a post-recession record high in U.S., Canadian and worldwide agent count (100,000-plus agents in 100-plus countries) and franchise sales. He served on several industry boards and is widely respected within the industry.

In citing his reasons for joining JPAR, Lewis states: “Our industry is ripe for disruption. Since I Ieft RE/MAX Holdings, RE/MAX and the other traditional companies have been losing agents. I wanted to associate with and help grow a real estate company whose business model is relevant and attractive to brokers and agents competing in today’s highly competitive market. JP Piccinini is the most dynamic and innovative visionary in real estate today. JP has leveraged his company’s strong position in the Texas market to begin franchising his unique concept. JPAR has already sold 40 franchises in seven states in the last six months. I look forward to helping grow the JPAR brand across all 50 states, Canada and internationally.”

JP Piccinini, CEO of Vesuvius Holdings, states: “I am thrilled to have Geoff Lewis on board the JPAR team. With Geoff’s past industry and franchising success, our already experienced management team expects to accelerate our phenomenal growth. Our transaction fee-based model combined with our proprietary B.O.S.S.S. (Broker One Stop Shopping System) technology suite, world-class training, 24/7 broker compliance support, retirement bonus plan and innovative agent health care are unique in the industry. For the broker, agent and consumer alike, JPAR is focused on exceeding expectations.”

Lewis will begin his position as president and board member on July 1, 2019.

For more information, please visit www.jpar.com.