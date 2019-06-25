Patten Title Company Names Allen Berryman as New CFO

Patten Title Company has hired Allen Berryman to fill the role of chief financial officer. Berryman brings 40 years of financial and operational experience that will enhance the internal financial structure of Patten’s full-service closing practice.

Patten Title Company President Eric Fontanot announced the hire with excitement, recognizing Berryman’s ability to immediately contribute to the company’s “Get the Job Done” approach. Berryman has worked for a number of financial organizations ranging from small, privately held entrepreneurial companies to large Fortune 500 organizations.

“Allen has a resume that truly precedes him as he has served as CFO for several $100 million-dollar companies and was the CFO for Stewart Title for nine years,” says Fontanot. “We know Allen will play a key role in maximizing our ability to serve each client as a top priority and establish Patten as a closing services leader throughout the state.”

Berryman most recently served as chief financial officer for Stewart Information Services Company, a real estate information, title insurance and transaction management company traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Prior to that, he served as head of Finance for Cetero Research, one of the world’s largest providers of early clinical trial and bioanalytical laboratory services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and generic drug companies. Berryman also spent 12 years in each of the electronic payment and public accounting sectors.

“I’m proud to be associated with this exceptional group and look forward to helping the Patten team accelerate the company’s already strong growth to reach new levels of success,” says Berryman.

With an appetite to strengthen corporate culture and enhance team development, Berryman will play an integral role serving as chief financial officer of the Patten Title Company team. Berryman is a graduate of the University of Georgia and is a Certified Public Accountant.