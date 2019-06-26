Why You Should Focus on School Districts, Even If You Don’t Have Kids

When shopping for a new home, you should look beyond a house itself and think about the surrounding community. Even if you don’t have or plan to have children, the quality of the local schools should be one of the most important factors you consider.

Good Schools Mean Safe and Comfortable Neighborhoods

Quality schools tend to have a spillover effect. In other words, good schools generally mean good neighborhoods. An area that invests money in top-notch schools likely also invests in parks and other recreational facilities, transportation and business development. Neighborhoods with lots of kids often have plenty of sidewalks and bicycle lanes that make it easy and safe to get around. Communities with good local schools generally have low crime rates, and residents tend to socialize and look out for each other.

Quality Schools Keep Property Values Steady

Houses located in good school districts tend to retain their value better than homes in less impressive districts. Even if the overall housing market is suffering, homes in neighborhoods with schools that consistently perform well will maintain their value or fluctuate less than those in communities with struggling schools.

A House in a Good School District Can Sell Quickly for Top Dollar

Many homebuyers are so focused on buying a house and moving in that they don’t consider the possibility of selling it in the future and how much money they would get. Even if you think you’ll stay in your new house long into retirement, your feelings or circumstances could change for any number of reasons.

Choosing a home in a good school district now could make it easier to sell your home later for a good price. Since many homebuyers have children, they make the quality of local schools a top priority. Buyers with kids will likely be willing to accept a house with fewer amenities or less square footage if it’s located in a good school district. Even if you have a beautiful house filled with amenities, if the local schools aren’t up to par, many buyers will automatically decide to look elsewhere.

Think About the Benefits of Living in a Good School District

The quality of schools is a critical factor for many homebuyers. Even if you don’t have children, choosing a house in a top school district could mean you’ll live in a safe community and that your property will retain its value and be relatively easy to sell if you decide to do so in the future. Thoroughly research the quality of schools before deciding which house to buy.